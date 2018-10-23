App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:45 PM IST

ICICI Lombard Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 448.86 crore, up 46.15% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.86 crore in September 2018 up 46.15% from Rs. 307.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.10 crore in September 2018 up 43.65% from Rs. 204.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 449.02 crore in September 2018 up 56.84% from Rs. 286.29 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.51 in September 2017.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 805.25 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given 5.91% returns over the last 6 months and 16.18% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.22 329.63 202.18
Other Operating Income 120.64 133.65 104.94
Total Income From Operations 448.86 463.28 307.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -18.63 0.79 3.58
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.47 19.28 17.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.02 443.21 286.29
Other Income -- 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.02 443.23 286.29
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 449.02 443.23 286.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 449.02 443.23 286.29
Tax 155.92 153.94 82.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 293.10 289.29 204.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 293.10 289.29 204.04
Equity Share Capital 454.06 453.96 453.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,533.67 4,376.52 3,684.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 6.37 4.51
Diluted EPS 6.45 6.37 4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.46 6.37 4.51
Diluted EPS 6.45 6.37 4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 20.01
Share Holding (%) -- -- 44.08
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Results

