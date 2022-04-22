 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Lombard Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,020.36 crore, up 27.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,020.36 crore in March 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 3,162.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.51 crore in March 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 345.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.45 crore in March 2022 down 8.81% from Rs. 450.11 crore in March 2021.

ICICI Lombard EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2021.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,401.00 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.52% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,317.78 3,311.88 2,616.22
Other Operating Income 702.58 695.05 546.43
Total Income From Operations 4,020.36 4,006.93 3,162.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 210.20 239.41 191.63
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -10.70 -0.14 7.75
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,189.80 3,358.92 2,978.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -368.94 408.74 -15.47
Other Income 779.39 12.20 465.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.45 420.94 450.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 410.45 420.94 450.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 410.45 420.94 450.11
Tax 97.94 103.41 104.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 312.51 317.53 345.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 312.51 317.53 345.68
Equity Share Capital 490.89 490.81 454.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,618.76 8,300.61 6,980.55
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 6.47 7.61
Diluted EPS 6.35 6.44 7.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 6.47 7.60
Diluted EPS 6.35 6.44 7.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 22, 2022 10:22 am
