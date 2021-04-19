MARKET NEWS

ICICI Lombard Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 908.51 crore, up 53.08% Y-o-Y

April 19, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.51 crore in March 2021 up 53.08% from Rs. 593.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.68 crore in March 2021 up 22.61% from Rs. 281.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.11 crore in March 2021 up 21.44% from Rs. 370.64 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2020.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,416.95 on April 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 22.46% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations781.88312.09475.82
Other Operating Income126.63139.90117.65
Total Income From Operations908.51451.99593.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies7.756.81125.85
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses462.8627.0197.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax437.90418.17370.53
Other Income12.210.060.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax450.11418.23370.64
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax450.11418.23370.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax450.11418.23370.64
Tax104.43104.7088.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities345.68313.53281.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period345.68313.53281.93
Equity Share Capital454.59454.53454.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,980.556,811.735,679.57
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.616.906.20
Diluted EPS7.576.876.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.606.906.20
Diluted EPS7.576.876.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Results
first published: Apr 19, 2021 11:22 am

