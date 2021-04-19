ICICI Lombard Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 908.51 crore, up 53.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 908.51 crore in March 2021 up 53.08% from Rs. 593.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.68 crore in March 2021 up 22.61% from Rs. 281.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 450.11 crore in March 2021 up 21.44% from Rs. 370.64 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2020.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,416.95 on April 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 22.46% over the last 12 months.