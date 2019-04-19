ICICI Lombard Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 407.39 crore, up 26.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 407.39 crore in March 2019 up 26.34% from Rs. 322.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.73 crore in March 2019 up 7.49% from Rs. 211.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.49 crore in March 2019 up 20.3% from Rs. 287.18 crore in March 2018.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2018.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,083.15 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.87% returns over the last 6 months and 40.03% over the last 12 months.