 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,129.31 crore, up 21.3% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,129.31 crore in June 2022 up 21.3% from Rs. 3,404.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.03 crore in June 2022 up 130.19% from Rs. 151.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.09 crore in June 2022 up 130.81% from Rs. 201.50 crore in June 2021.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2021.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,270.50 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,468.22 3,317.78 2,705.77
Other Operating Income 661.09 702.58 698.40
Total Income From Operations 4,129.31 4,020.36 3,404.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 279.01 210.20 187.67
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.96 -10.70 -31.84
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,402.32 4,189.80 3,056.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 445.02 -368.94 191.58
Other Income 20.07 779.39 9.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 465.09 410.45 201.50
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 465.09 410.45 201.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 465.09 410.45 201.50
Tax 116.06 97.94 49.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 349.03 312.51 151.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 349.03 312.51 151.63
Equity Share Capital 491.03 490.89 454.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,981.03 8,618.76 7,137.38
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.11 6.37 3.34
Diluted EPS 7.09 6.35 3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.11 6.37 3.34
Diluted EPS 7.09 6.35 3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.