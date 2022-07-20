English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,129.31 crore, up 21.3% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,129.31 crore in June 2022 up 21.3% from Rs. 3,404.17 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.03 crore in June 2022 up 130.19% from Rs. 151.63 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.09 crore in June 2022 up 130.81% from Rs. 201.50 crore in June 2021.

    ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2021.

    Close

    ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,270.50 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.72% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,468.223,317.782,705.77
    Other Operating Income661.09702.58698.40
    Total Income From Operations4,129.314,020.363,404.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost279.01210.20187.67
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.96-10.70-31.84
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,402.324,189.803,056.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax445.02-368.94191.58
    Other Income20.07779.399.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax465.09410.45201.50
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax465.09410.45201.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax465.09410.45201.50
    Tax116.0697.9449.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities349.03312.51151.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period349.03312.51151.63
    Equity Share Capital491.03490.89454.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,981.038,618.767,137.38
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.116.373.34
    Diluted EPS7.096.353.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.116.373.34
    Diluted EPS7.096.353.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.