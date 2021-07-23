ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore, down 64.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore in June 2021 down 64.16% from Rs. 558.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.63 crore in June 2021 down 61.91% from Rs. 398.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.50 crore in June 2021 down 62.06% from Rs. 531.04 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Lombard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.76 in June 2020.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,543.85 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.