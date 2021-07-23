MARKET NEWS

ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore, down 64.16% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.15 crore in June 2021 down 64.16% from Rs. 558.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.63 crore in June 2021 down 61.91% from Rs. 398.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.50 crore in June 2021 down 62.06% from Rs. 531.04 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Lombard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.76 in June 2020.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,543.85 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations32.97781.88443.99
Other Operating Income167.18126.63114.48
Total Income From Operations200.15908.51558.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-31.847.755.66
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.50462.8621.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.49437.90531.02
Other Income0.0112.210.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.50450.11531.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.50450.11531.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax201.50450.11531.04
Tax49.87104.43132.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.63345.68398.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.63345.68398.10
Equity Share Capital454.65454.59454.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,137.386,980.556,078.05
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.347.618.76
Diluted EPS3.327.578.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.347.608.76
Diluted EPS3.327.578.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:47 am

