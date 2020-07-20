ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 558.47 crore, up 11.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.47 crore in June 2020 up 11.42% from Rs. 501.21 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 398.10 crore in June 2020 up 28.5% from Rs. 309.81 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 531.04 crore in June 2020 up 11.73% from Rs. 475.27 crore in June 2019.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.82 in June 2019.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,288.30 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 22.48% over the last 12 months.