ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 501.21 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.21 crore in June 2019 up 8.19% from Rs. 463.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.81 crore in June 2019 up 7.09% from Rs. 289.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.27 crore in June 2019 up 7.23% from Rs. 443.23 crore in June 2018.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 6.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.37 in June 2018.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,090.20 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and 42.86% over the last 12 months.