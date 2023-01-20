 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Lombard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,558.98 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,558.98 crore in December 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 4,006.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.53 crore in December 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 317.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.26 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 420.94 crore in December 2021.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.47 in December 2021.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,169.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.81% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,792.05 3,836.55 3,311.88
Other Operating Income 766.93 832.23 695.05
Total Income From Operations 4,558.98 4,668.78 4,006.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 273.07 278.04 239.41
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 724.42 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.86 88.95 -0.14
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,106.50 3,727.85 3,358.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 454.13 573.94 408.74
Other Income 11.13 35.73 12.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 465.26 609.67 420.94
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 465.26 609.67 420.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 465.26 609.67 420.94
Tax 112.73 19.14 103.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 352.53 590.53 317.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 352.53 590.53 317.53
Equity Share Capital 491.10 491.10 490.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9,462.23 9,330.45 8,300.61
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 12.03 6.47
Diluted EPS 7.17 12.00 6.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 12.02 6.47
Diluted EPS 7.17 12.00 6.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm