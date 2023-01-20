English
    ICICI Lombard Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,558.98 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,558.98 crore in December 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 4,006.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.53 crore in December 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 317.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.26 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 420.94 crore in December 2021.

    ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.47 in December 2021.

    ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,169.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.81% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,792.053,836.553,311.88
    Other Operating Income766.93832.23695.05
    Total Income From Operations4,558.984,668.784,006.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost273.07278.04239.41
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses724.42----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.8688.95-0.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,106.503,727.853,358.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax454.13573.94408.74
    Other Income11.1335.7312.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax465.26609.67420.94
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax465.26609.67420.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax465.26609.67420.94
    Tax112.7319.14103.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities352.53590.53317.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period352.53590.53317.53
    Equity Share Capital491.10491.10490.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves9,462.239,330.458,300.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1812.036.47
    Diluted EPS7.1712.006.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1812.026.47
    Diluted EPS7.1712.006.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
