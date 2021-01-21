ICICI Lombard Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 451.99 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.99 crore in December 2020 up 7.27% from Rs. 421.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 313.53 crore in December 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 294.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.23 crore in December 2020 up 7.26% from Rs. 389.92 crore in December 2019.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 6.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.47 in December 2019.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,494.90 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 10.35% over the last 12 months.