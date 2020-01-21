ICICI Lombard Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 421.34 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.34 crore in December 2019 up 13.29% from Rs. 371.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.11 crore in December 2019 up 22.99% from Rs. 239.14 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 389.92 crore in December 2019 up 8.11% from Rs. 360.67 crore in December 2018.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2018.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,354.75 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.43% returns over the last 6 months and 59.20% over the last 12 months.