ICICI Lombard Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 371.90 crore, down 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.90 crore in December 2018 down 3.78% from Rs. 386.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.14 crore in December 2018 up 3.18% from Rs. 231.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.67 crore in December 2018 up 11.89% from Rs. 322.35 crore in December 2017.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.11 in December 2017.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 875.90 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.84% over the last 12 months.