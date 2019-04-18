App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard Q4 net profit up 7.5%

The company saw an improvement in its combined ratio to 98 percent in the March quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private general insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 7.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 227.73 crore. The non-life insurer had an underwriting loss of Rs 25.51 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 9.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said that the company had a good year with a robost topline growth in FY19. He said that the company saw a  19.1 percent growth in gross domestic premium in Q4 compared to 12.6 percent premium growth in the non-life industry.

Combined ratio stood at 98 percent in Q4FY19 compared to 99.5 percent a year ago.

Gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the non-life insurer increased to Rs 3,485 crore in Q4 FY2019, showing a 19.1 percent YoY increase. For FY19, the GDPI stood at Rs 14,488 crore, a rise of 17.2 percent over the previous fiscal.

The loss ratio of the company for FY19 stood at 75.3 percent compared to 76.9 percent in the year-ago period.

related news

In terms of the specific segments, motor insurance saw a 22 percent rise in premium collection to Rs 6,423 crore in FY19.

"We hope that in some time there is a price increase in motor third party insurance by the regulator. If not, this will impact our loss ratios in FY20," he added.

The insurance regulator had said that motor third party rates that are usually tweaked from April 1 every year will be on hold till further notice.

Underwriting loss in the motor business stood at Rs 155.49 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 23.36 crore underwriting profit in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Gopal Balachandran, CFO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said that the rise in underwriting losses is due to the upfront disclosure of the expenses in the motor business that companies are required to make.

Automobile sales in the second half of FY19 was muted due to an array of factors including rise in fuel prices, insurance price hike and NBFC sector liquidity crisis.

However, Dasgupta added that the second half of FY20 may be a better period in terms of auto sales due to a base effect.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Business #earnings #ICICI Lombard #insurance

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: MI win toss, ...

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Twitter Cannot Make Sense Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Presidential Harassm ...

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits Protest on Finding Names Missing From Elector ...

Apple Faces Lawsuit Against Non-Disclosure of iPhone Sales Drop

Terra Drone, IIT Hyderabad to Build Drone Development Centre in India

Facebook Working on Alexa-Like Voice Assistant: Report

New Game of Thrones Stills Show Winterfell Gearing Up For Battle Again ...

News18 wrap: Phase 2 of Polling Over in 95 Seats, Trade Across LoC to ...

For the Man Who Threatened to Kill Self in Saudi, Sushma Swaraj Has a ...

Amid Continuing Flip-Flop, Congress Says Chance of Tie-up with AAP in ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling concluded ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Reliance Industries Q4 net profit jumps 9.8% to record Rs 10,362 crore ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.