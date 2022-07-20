ICICI Lombard Q1 — Robust growth, fall in health claims drive strong earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,240; Mcap: Rs 60,800 crore) has reported strong earnings for the first quarter of FY23 (Q1 FY23), aided by market share gains and a sharp drop in Covid-related health claims. The non-life insurer had seen a huge spike in Covid-related health claims in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q1 FY22). Investment income and capital gains were significantly lower in Q1 FY23 compared with Q1 FY22 due to a rise in bond yields...