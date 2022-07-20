ICICI Lombard Q1 — Robust growth, fall in health claims drive strong earnings

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,240; Mcap: Rs 60,800 crore) has reported strong earnings for the first quarter of FY23 (Q1 FY23), aided by market share gains and a sharp drop in Covid-related health claims. The non-life insurer had seen a huge spike in Covid-related health claims in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q1 FY22). Investment income and capital gains were significantly lower in Q1 FY23 compared with Q1 FY22 due to a rise in bond yields...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market correction fails to deter SIPs
Jul 19, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Pru’s growth woes, dollar index’s rising clout, making sense of I2U2, the folly of wind energy auctions and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West
Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economyRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers