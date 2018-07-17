App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard Q1 net profit up 35% YoY at Rs 289 crore

There was an improvement in the loss ratio due to better claims management

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 35 percent increase in June quarter net profit at Rs 289.29 crore on account of lower combined ratio and higher premiums. Q1FY18 profit was Rs 214.11 crore.

The gross direct premium income increased to Rs 3,774 crore in Q1 from Rs 3,321 crore in the same quarter last year. The market share was 10.1 percent for the latest quarter.

In his post earnings conference call, Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that they have seen an improvement in the crop insurance segment as far as loss ratios are concerned.

The crop insurance segment posted an underwriting profit to Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 12.57 crore loss YoY.

related news

"We are also seeing an improvement in the corporate health insurance segment," he added. Underwriting loss, however, went up to Rs 102.94 crore in Q1 from Rs 1.18 crore YoY. Dasgupta added that they are cautious on this segment and will be staying away from very high-ticket corporate accounts.

The combined ratio improved to 98.8 percent in Q1 from 102.4 percent a year ago. This was driven by a reduction in loss ratio to 76.9 percent in Q1 from 78.1 percent last year. The expense ratio dropped to 21.9 percent in Q1 from 24.3 percent.

The insurer’s solvency ratio was 2.04 as on June 30 as against 2.13 a year ago. The minimum requirement is 1.50.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #insurance #Results

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.