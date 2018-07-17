ICICI Lombard Q1 net profit up 35% YoY at Rs 289 crore

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 35 percent increase in June quarter net profit at Rs 289.29 crore on account of lower combined ratio and higher premiums. Q1FY18 profit was Rs 214.11 crore.

The gross direct premium income increased to Rs 3,774 crore in Q1 from Rs 3,321 crore in the same quarter last year. The market share was 10.1 percent for the latest quarter.

In his post earnings conference call, Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that they have seen an improvement in the crop insurance segment as far as loss ratios are concerned.

The crop insurance segment posted an underwriting profit to Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 12.57 crore loss YoY.

"We are also seeing an improvement in the corporate health insurance segment," he added. Underwriting loss, however, went up to Rs 102.94 crore in Q1 from Rs 1.18 crore YoY. Dasgupta added that they are cautious on this segment and will be staying away from very high-ticket corporate accounts.

The combined ratio improved to 98.8 percent in Q1 from 102.4 percent a year ago. This was driven by a reduction in loss ratio to 76.9 percent in Q1 from 78.1 percent last year. The expense ratio dropped to 21.9 percent in Q1 from 24.3 percent.

The insurer’s solvency ratio was 2.04 as on June 30 as against 2.13 a year ago. The minimum requirement is 1.50.