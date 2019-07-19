ICICI Lombard Q1 net profit rises 7.1%, GDPI falls 7.6%

Private general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company declined 7.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,487 crore in Q1FY20.

However, the company said that excluding the crop segment, the GDPI rose by 17.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,488 crore.

The insurer’s combined ratio stood at 100.4 percent in Q1FY20 from 98.8 percent in Q1FY19, primarily on account of long-term motor policies and losses incurred by Cyclone Fani.

Solvency ratio in Q1 stood at 2.20x, against 2.24x at the end of March 31, 2019, and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.