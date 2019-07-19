App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard Q1 net profit rises 7.1%, GDPI falls 7.6%

The gross direct premium income saw a 7.6 percent degrowth in the June quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company declined 7.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,487 crore in Q1FY20.

However, the company said that excluding the crop segment, the GDPI rose by 17.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,488 crore.

Close

The insurer’s combined ratio stood at 100.4 percent in Q1FY20 from 98.8 percent in Q1FY19, primarily on account of long-term motor policies and losses incurred by Cyclone Fani.

Solvency ratio in Q1 stood at 2.20x, against 2.24x at the end of March 31, 2019, and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Business #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.