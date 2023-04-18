 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Lombard General Q4 profit rises 40% to Rs 437 crore

Apr 18, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

The non-life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on April 18 reported a 40 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 437 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 5,255.58 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 4,636 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

The company has proposed final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY23, it said.