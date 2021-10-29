ICICI Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 11,689.74 crore, up 24.81% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 11,689.74 crore in September 2021 up 24.81% from Rs. 9366.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,510.95 crore in September 2021 up 29.63% from Rs. 4,251.33 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 9,914.72 crore in September 2021 up 20.02% from Rs. 8,261.09 crore in September 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.35 in September 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 798.70 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.54% returns over the last 6 months and 101.67% over the last 12 months.