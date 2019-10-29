App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,057.43 crore, up 25.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,057.43 crore in September 2019 up 25.55% from Rs. 6417.58 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 654.96 crore in September 2019 down 27.94% from Rs. 908.88 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,874.10 crore in September 2019 up 30.94% from Rs. 5,249.71 crore in September 2018.

ICICI Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2018.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 469.55 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 34.39% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills14,304.0013,616.4211,511.75
(b) Income on Investment3,725.893,645.443,086.25
(c) Int. on balances With RBI136.22147.48147.47
(d) Others399.19570.72360.16
Other Income4,194.223,425.443,156.49
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,507.8710,242.638,688.05
Employees Cost2,141.321,953.301,661.37
Other Expenses3,236.232,921.112,662.99
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,874.106,288.465,249.71
Provisions And Contingencies2,506.873,495.733,994.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,367.232,792.731,255.42
Tax3,712.27884.70346.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities654.961,908.03908.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period654.961,908.03908.88
Equity Share Capital1,292.151,290.731,287.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--106,059.73101,079.76
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.--0.300.20
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.012.961.41
Diluted EPS1.002.911.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.012.961.41
Diluted EPS1.002.911.40
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA44,689.6545,763.0854,488.96
ii) Net NPA10,680.5211,856.5422,085.68
i) % of Gross NPA0.076.498.54
ii) % of Net NPA0.021.773.65
Return on Assets %--0.810.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:04 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results

