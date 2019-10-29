ICICI Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,057.43 crore, up 25.55% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|14,304.00
|13,616.42
|11,511.75
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,725.89
|3,645.44
|3,086.25
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|136.22
|147.48
|147.47
|(d) Others
|399.19
|570.72
|360.16
|Other Income
|4,194.22
|3,425.44
|3,156.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|10,507.87
|10,242.63
|8,688.05
|Employees Cost
|2,141.32
|1,953.30
|1,661.37
|Other Expenses
|3,236.23
|2,921.11
|2,662.99
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,874.10
|6,288.46
|5,249.71
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,506.87
|3,495.73
|3,994.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,367.23
|2,792.73
|1,255.42
|Tax
|3,712.27
|884.70
|346.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|654.96
|1,908.03
|908.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|654.96
|1,908.03
|908.88
|Equity Share Capital
|1,292.15
|1,290.73
|1,287.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|106,059.73
|101,079.76
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|0.30
|0.20
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|2.96
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|2.91
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|2.96
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|2.91
|1.40
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|44,689.65
|45,763.08
|54,488.96
|ii) Net NPA
|10,680.52
|11,856.54
|22,085.68
|i) % of Gross NPA
|0.07
|6.49
|8.54
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.02
|1.77
|3.65
|Return on Assets %
|--
|0.81
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
