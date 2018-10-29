ICICI Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,417.58 crore, up 12.41% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|11,511.75
|10,981.80
|10,090.26
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,086.25
|3,135.82
|2,878.91
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|147.47
|226.55
|144.82
|(d) Others
|360.16
|378.19
|463.06
|Other Income
|3,156.49
|3,851.81
|5,186.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,688.05
|8,620.46
|7,867.98
|Employees Cost
|1,661.37
|1,513.88
|1,514.06
|Other Expenses
|2,662.99
|2,631.45
|2,394.75
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|5,249.71
|5,808.38
|6,986.50
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,994.29
|5,971.29
|4,502.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,255.42
|-162.91
|2,483.57
|Tax
|346.54
|-43.36
|425.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|908.88
|-119.55
|2,058.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|908.88
|-119.55
|2,058.19
|Equity Share Capital
|1,287.24
|1,286.56
|1,283.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|101,079.76
|101,046.23
|98,456.52
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.20
|0.20
|0.14
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.41
|-0.19
|3.21
|Diluted EPS
|1.40
|-0.18
|3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.41
|-0.19
|3.21
|Diluted EPS
|1.40
|-0.18
|3.18
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|54,488.96
|53,464.94
|44,488.54
|ii) Net NPA
|22,085.68
|24,170.09
|24,129.78
|i) % of Gross NPA
|8.54
|8.81
|7.87
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.65
|4.19
|4.43
|Return on Assets %
|0.43
|-0.06
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited