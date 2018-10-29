App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:59 AM IST

ICICI Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,417.58 crore, up 12.41% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,417.58 crore in September 2018 up 12.41% from Rs. 5709.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 908.88 crore in September 2018 down 55.84% from Rs. 2,058.19 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,249.71 crore in September 2018 down 24.86% from Rs. 6,986.50 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.21 in September 2017.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 315.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.48% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 11,511.75 10,981.80 10,090.26
(b) Income on Investment 3,086.25 3,135.82 2,878.91
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 147.47 226.55 144.82
(d) Others 360.16 378.19 463.06
Other Income 3,156.49 3,851.81 5,186.24
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 8,688.05 8,620.46 7,867.98
Employees Cost 1,661.37 1,513.88 1,514.06
Other Expenses 2,662.99 2,631.45 2,394.75
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 5,249.71 5,808.38 6,986.50
Provisions And Contingencies 3,994.29 5,971.29 4,502.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,255.42 -162.91 2,483.57
Tax 346.54 -43.36 425.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 908.88 -119.55 2,058.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 908.88 -119.55 2,058.19
Equity Share Capital 1,287.24 1,286.56 1,283.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 101,079.76 101,046.23 98,456.52
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 0.20 0.20 0.14
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 -0.19 3.21
Diluted EPS 1.40 -0.18 3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.41 -0.19 3.21
Diluted EPS 1.40 -0.18 3.18
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 54,488.96 53,464.94 44,488.54
ii) Net NPA 22,085.68 24,170.09 24,129.78
i) % of Gross NPA 8.54 8.81 7.87
ii) % of Net NPA 3.65 4.19 4.43
Return on Assets % 0.43 -0.06 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:54 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results

