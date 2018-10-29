ICICI Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,417.58 crore, up 12.41% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,417.58 crore in September 2018 up 12.41% from Rs. 5709.07 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 908.88 crore in September 2018 down 55.84% from Rs. 2,058.19 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,249.71 crore in September 2018 down 24.86% from Rs. 6,986.50 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.21 in September 2017.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 315.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.48% over the last 12 months.