ICICI Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,935.76 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,935.76 crore in June 2021 up 17.85% from Rs. 9279.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,616.02 crore in June 2021 up 77.6% from Rs. 2,599.15 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,894.40 crore in June 2021 down 17.46% from Rs. 10,776.45 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 676.65 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 72.50% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills14,984.5814,639.4214,576.67
(b) Income on Investment4,041.513,914.844,190.71
(c) Int. on balances With RBI140.77307.83444.82
(d) Others1,216.55979.58712.15
Other Income3,995.864,111.356,142.60
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,447.659,410.5410,644.60
Employees Cost2,374.392,008.432,166.08
Other Expenses3,662.833,994.222,479.82
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies8,894.408,539.8310,776.45
Provisions And Contingencies2,851.692,883.477,593.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6,042.715,656.363,182.50
Tax1,426.691,253.75583.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,616.024,402.612,599.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,616.024,402.612,599.15
Equity Share Capital1,385.221,383.411,295.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves147,894.71143,029.08114,205.75
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.200.340.34
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.676.374.01
Diluted EPS6.546.253.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.676.374.01
Diluted EPS6.546.253.98
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA43,148.2841,373.4240,386.24
ii) Net NPA9,305.839,180.208,674.65
i) % of Gross NPA5.154.965.46
ii) % of Net NPA1.161.141.23
Return on Assets %1.541.510.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:22 am

