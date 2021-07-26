ICICI Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,935.76 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,935.76 crore in June 2021 up 17.85% from Rs. 9279.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,616.02 crore in June 2021 up 77.6% from Rs. 2,599.15 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,894.40 crore in June 2021 down 17.46% from Rs. 10,776.45 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 676.65 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 72.50% over the last 12 months.