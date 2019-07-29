ICICI Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,737.43 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|13,616.42
|12,925.20
|10,981.80
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,645.44
|3,337.97
|3,135.82
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|147.48
|227.27
|226.55
|(d) Others
|570.72
|802.36
|378.19
|Other Income
|3,425.44
|3,621.02
|3,851.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|10,242.63
|9,672.74
|8,620.46
|Employees Cost
|1,953.30
|1,898.99
|1,513.88
|Other Expenses
|2,921.11
|3,108.70
|2,631.45
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,288.46
|6,233.39
|5,808.38
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,495.73
|5,451.41
|5,971.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,792.73
|781.98
|-162.91
|Tax
|884.70
|-187.08
|-43.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,908.03
|969.06
|-119.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,908.03
|969.06
|-119.55
|Equity Share Capital
|1,290.73
|1,289.46
|1,286.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|106,059.73
|104,029.40
|101,046.23
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.30
|0.25
|0.20
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.96
|1.50
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|1.48
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.96
|1.50
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|1.48
|-0.18
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|45,763.08
|46,291.63
|53,464.94
|ii) Net NPA
|11,856.54
|13,577.43
|24,170.09
|i) % of Gross NPA
|6.49
|6.70
|8.81
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.77
|2.06
|4.19
|Return on Assets %
|0.81
|0.43
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited