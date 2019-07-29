ICICI Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,737.43 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,737.43 crore in June 2019 up 26.8% from Rs. 6101.9 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,908.03 crore in June 2019 up 1696.01% from Rs. 119.55 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,288.46 crore in June 2019 up 8.27% from Rs. 5,808.38 crore in June 2018.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2018.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 415.75 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 45.55% over the last 12 months.