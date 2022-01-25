ICICI Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,236.04 crore, up 23.44% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,236.04 crore in December 2021 up 23.44% from Rs. 9912.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,193.81 crore in December 2021 up 25.39% from Rs. 4,939.59 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 10,148.25 crore in December 2021 up 15.06% from Rs. 8,819.76 crore in December 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.16 in December 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 798.20 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.95% returns over the last 6 months and 48.34% over the last 12 months.