ICICI Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,912.46 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,912.46 crore in December 2020 up 16% from Rs. 8545.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,939.59 crore in December 2020 up 19.13% from Rs. 4,146.46 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,819.76 crore in December 2020 up 16.84% from Rs. 7,548.63 crore in December 2019.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2019.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 603.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.66% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills14,034.8114,037.9114,795.57
(b) Income on Investment4,120.454,313.783,678.93
(c) Int. on balances With RBI458.13421.13184.24
(d) Others1,116.40849.64405.54
Other Income4,686.274,028.314,573.98
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,817.3310,256.3710,518.96
Employees Cost1,949.931,967.341,942.11
Other Expenses3,829.043,165.973,628.56
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies8,819.768,261.097,548.63
Provisions And Contingencies2,741.722,995.272,083.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6,078.045,265.825,465.43
Tax1,138.451,014.491,318.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,939.594,251.334,146.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,939.594,251.334,146.46
Equity Share Capital1,380.951,379.461,294.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves138,269.45133,154.55110,659.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.340.340.31
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.166.356.41
Diluted EPS7.056.296.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.166.356.41
Diluted EPS7.056.296.30
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA34,860.4338,989.1943,453.86
ii) Net NPA4,860.557,187.5110,388.50
i) % of Gross NPA4.385.175.95
ii) % of Net NPA0.631.001.49
Return on Assets %1.701.501.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:55 am

