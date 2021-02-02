ICICI Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,912.46 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,912.46 crore in December 2020 up 16% from Rs. 8545.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,939.59 crore in December 2020 up 19.13% from Rs. 4,146.46 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,819.76 crore in December 2020 up 16.84% from Rs. 7,548.63 crore in December 2019.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2019.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 603.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.66% over the last 12 months.