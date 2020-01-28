ICICI Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,545.32 crore, up 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,545.32 crore in December 2019 up 24.29% from Rs. 6875.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,146.46 crore in December 2019 up 158.36% from Rs. 1,604.91 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 7,548.63 crore in December 2019 up 22.81% from Rs. 6,146.42 crore in December 2018.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.49 in December 2018.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 537.25 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.13% returns over the last 6 months and 56.38% over the last 12 months.