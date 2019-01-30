ICICI Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,875.25 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,875.25 crore in December 2018 up 20.51% from Rs. 5705.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,604.91 crore in December 2018 down 2.75% from Rs. 1,650.24 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,146.42 crore in December 2018 up 21.52% from Rs. 5,057.75 crore in December 2017.

ICICI Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2017.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 369.05 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 4.47% over the last 12 months.