ICICI Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,875.25 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|12,523.87
|11,511.75
|10,238.14
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,236.84
|3,086.25
|2,860.71
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|134.80
|147.47
|154.04
|(d) Others
|384.89
|360.16
|412.46
|Other Income
|3,882.85
|3,156.49
|3,166.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,405.15
|8,688.05
|7,960.08
|Employees Cost
|1,734.00
|1,661.37
|1,362.55
|Other Expenses
|2,877.68
|2,662.99
|2,451.84
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,146.42
|5,249.71
|5,057.75
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,244.15
|3,994.29
|3,569.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,902.27
|1,255.42
|1,488.19
|Tax
|297.36
|346.54
|-162.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,604.91
|908.88
|1,650.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,604.91
|908.88
|1,650.24
|Equity Share Capital
|1,288.38
|1,287.24
|1,284.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|102,873.78
|101,079.76
|100,168.25
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.23
|0.20
|0.16
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.49
|1.41
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|1.40
|2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.49
|1.41
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|1.40
|2.55
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|51,591.47
|54,488.96
|46,038.70
|ii) Net NPA
|16,252.44
|22,085.68
|23,810.25
|i) % of Gross NPA
|7.75
|8.54
|7.82
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.58
|3.65
|4.20
|Return on Assets %
|0.73
|0.43
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
