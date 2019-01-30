App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,875.25 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,875.25 crore in December 2018 up 20.51% from Rs. 5705.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,604.91 crore in December 2018 down 2.75% from Rs. 1,650.24 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,146.42 crore in December 2018 up 21.52% from Rs. 5,057.75 crore in December 2017.

ICICI Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2017.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 369.05 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.07% returns over the last 6 months and 4.47% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 12,523.87 11,511.75 10,238.14
(b) Income on Investment 3,236.84 3,086.25 2,860.71
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 134.80 147.47 154.04
(d) Others 384.89 360.16 412.46
Other Income 3,882.85 3,156.49 3,166.87
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 9,405.15 8,688.05 7,960.08
Employees Cost 1,734.00 1,661.37 1,362.55
Other Expenses 2,877.68 2,662.99 2,451.84
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 6,146.42 5,249.71 5,057.75
Provisions And Contingencies 4,244.15 3,994.29 3,569.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,902.27 1,255.42 1,488.19
Tax 297.36 346.54 -162.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,604.91 908.88 1,650.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,604.91 908.88 1,650.24
Equity Share Capital 1,288.38 1,287.24 1,284.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 102,873.78 101,079.76 100,168.25
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 0.23 0.20 0.16
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 1.41 2.57
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.40 2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 1.41 2.57
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.40 2.55
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 51,591.47 54,488.96 46,038.70
ii) Net NPA 16,252.44 22,085.68 23,810.25
i) % of Gross NPA 7.75 8.54 7.82
ii) % of Net NPA 2.58 3.65 4.20
Return on Assets % 0.73 0.43 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results

