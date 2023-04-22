 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 9,122 crore, beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

ICICI Bank (Representational Image)

ICICI Bank, the second largest private bank in India, clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

The bank was expected to report a Rs 8,540-crore profit for the quarter ended March 2023,  according to the average of a poll of three brokerages' estimates taken  by Moneycontrol.

ICICI Bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 40.2 percent to Rs 17,667 crore from Rs 12,605 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

