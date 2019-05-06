ICICI Bank Q4 profit falls 5% to Rs 969 crore even as asset quality improves

ICICI Bank has reported a 5 percent decline in its fourth quarter (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 969 crore against Rs 1,020 crore in the same period last year.

The bank’s net interest income though jumped 27 percent to Rs 7,620 crore against Rs 6,022 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The net interest margin stood at 3.72 percent compared to 3.40% in the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Its net NPA ratio decreased from 2.58 percent at December 31, 2018 to 2.06% at March 31, 2019 - the lowest in the last 13 quarters.

The gross NPA was down at 7.38 percent against 7.75 percent, QoQ.

The company's other income declined 36 percent to Rs 3,621 crore versus Rs 5,679 crore, YoY. However, provisions of the bank were at Rs 5,451 crore against Rs 4,244 crore, QoQ and against Rs 6,626 crore, YoY.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY2019.

The consolidated profit after tax was Rs 1,170 crore (USD 169 million) in Q42019 compared to Rs 1,142 crore (USD 165 million) in Q42018.

ICICI Bank share ended at Rs 401.40, down Rs 0.45, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.