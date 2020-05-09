ICICI Bank Q4 profit at Rs 1,221 crore, NII grows to Rs 8,927 crore

ICICI Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender by assets, on May 9 has reported standalone profit at Rs 1,221 crore in quarter ended March 2020.

Profit in the same period last year was at Rs 969.06 crore.

Net interest income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,927 crore, against Rs 7,620.06 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock plunged 12 percent in the last one year, while it corrected 37.3 percent year-to-date (2020) and 40 percent in March quarter.

Here are the key highlights from the bank's Q4 results:

Core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax,excluding treasury income) grew by 18% year-on-year to ₹7,148 crore (US$ 945 million) in the quarter ended March 31,

2020 (Q4-2020)

- Net interest margin at 3.87% in Q4-2020

- Fee income grew by 13% year-on-year in Q4-2020

- Excluding interest on income tax refund, core operating profit

grew by 26% year-on-year in Q4-2020

- Provisions (excluding Covid-19 related provisions and provision

for tax) were Rs 3,242 crore (US$ 428 million) in Q4-2020

- COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 2,725 crore (US$ 360 million)made in Q4-2020 against standard assets to further strengthen

the balance sheet

- Profit before tax grew by 82% year-on-year to Rs 1,423 crore

(US$ 188 million) in Q4-2020

- Profit after tax grew by 26% year-on-year to Rs 1,221 crore (US$161 million) in Q4-2020 from Rs 969 crore (US$ 128 million) in

the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4-2019)

- Excluding Covid-19 related provisions, the profit after tax

would have been Rs 3,260 crore (US$ 431 million)

- Core operating profit grew by 21% year-on-year to Rs 26,808crore (US$ 3.5 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2020

(FY2020)

- Profit after tax grew by 136% year-on-year to Rs 7,931 crore(US$ 1.0 billion) in FY2020 from Rs 3,363 crore (US$ 444 million)

in the year ended March 31, 2019 (FY2019)

- 12% growth in average current and savings account (CASA)deposits in Q4-2020; average CASA ratio was 42.3% in Q4-

2020

- Term deposits grew by 29% year-on-year at March 31, 2020- Domestic loan growth at 13% year-on-year at March 31, 2020

driven by retail

- Retail loans grew by 16% year-on-year

- Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased from 2.06% at

March 31, 2019 to 1.41% at March 31, 2020

- Provision coverage ratio (excluding technical write-offs)increased from 70.6% at March 31, 2019 to 75.7% at March 31,

2020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

- Total capital adequacy ratio of 16.11% and Tier-1 capitaladequacy ratio of 14.72% on a standalone basis at March 31,2020