ICICI Bank Q4 PAT surges 59.4% YoY to Rs 7,018.7 crore, beats estimate

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 23 reported a 59.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 7,018.7 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs. 6,450 crore.

The lender reported a 20.8 percent on-year growth in net interest income to Rs 12,605 crore for the reporting quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations.

The bank's board has also approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders.

