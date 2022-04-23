 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Bank Q4 PAT surges 59.4% YoY to Rs 7,018.7 crore, beats estimate

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Apr 23, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

The bank's board has approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders

(image)

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on April 23 reported a 59.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 7,018.7 crore for the quarter ended March, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs. 6,450 crore.

The lender reported a 20.8 percent on-year growth in net interest income to Rs 12,605 crore for the reporting quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations.

The bank's board has also approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #earnings #ICICI Bank Limited
first published: Apr 23, 2022 04:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.