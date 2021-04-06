ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 305% YoY to Rs. 4,946.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

icici-bank-logo_13292906

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs. 4,946.6 crore up 305% year-on-year (up 0.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,297.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 16.7% Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,627.3 crore.

