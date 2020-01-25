ICICI Bank Q3 profit spikes 158% on lower provisions, asset quality improves

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on January 25 registered a healthy 158.4 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit driven by lower provisions and recoveries from non-performing loans. Higher other income, NII and PPoP also aided profitability.

Net profit increased significantly to Rs 4,146.46 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,604.91 crore in same period last year.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 24.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,545.32 crore with loan growth of 13 percent YoY and 37bps improvement in net interest margin.

Asset quality improved sequentially with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances falling 42bps to 5.95 percent and net NPA declining 11bps to 1.49 percent in quarter ended December 2019.

"Overall numbers, barring marginal increase in watchlist, were very good on all cards. Provisions have not gone up which is good comfort. There has been sizeable recovery during the quarter. Even reported net interest margin was higher," Siddharth Purohit of SMC Institutional Equities told CNBC-TV18.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs as well as net NPAs fell 4.8 percent each sequentially to Rs 43,453.86 crore and Rs 10,388.5 crore in Q3FY20 driven by better recoveries and upgrades, but slippages were higher for the quarter QoQ.

"Recoveries, upgrades and other deletions excluding write-offs, from non-performing loans were Rs 4,088 crore in Q3FY20," ICICI Bank said, adding the gross additions to NPAs were Rs 4,363 crore for the quarter (against Rs 2,482 crore in previous quarter).

Its fund-based and non-fund based outstanding to borrowers rated BB and below (excluding non-performing assets) was Rs 17,403 crore during the quarter, higher compared to Rs 16,074 crore as of September 2019.

"Slippages are slightly elevated but recoveries in large accounts helped the bank contain its gross non-performing assets for the quarter. The increase in watchlist might be due to not only telecom exposure, but also its broking exposure which might be the case that classified under borrowers BB and below rated," Darpan Shah of HDFC Securities said.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter at Rs 2,083.2 crore dropped sharply by 16.9 percent QoQ and 50.9 percent YoY.