ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Expect a robust all-round act; 29% net profit growth

Aparna Iyer
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Healthy growth in net interest income is expected on the back of double-digit loan growth and an expansion in the net interest margin.

ICICI Bank Ltd is expected to deliver a robust set of operating metrics for the December quarter, powered by a strong loan growth, core interest income expansion and reduction in stressed loans.

The private sector lender is expected to report a net profit of Rs. 7,994 crore for the quarter, up 29 percent from a year ago period, the average estimate of seven securities firms showed. Net interest income (NII) is expected to have grown 28 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 15,639 crore for the three months ended December.

The bank will detail its quarterly earnings on January 21.

The healthy growth in NII is expected on the back of double-digit loan growth and an expansion in the net interest margin. Coupled with traction in non-interest r income, the bank is expected to report an operating profit of Rs 12,193 crore, a YoY increase of 20 percent.

ICICI Bank’s loan book has expanded around 20 percent consistently for several quarters now and analysts expect the bank to have repeated this performance in the December quarter as well.  “Loan growth to be solid at 20%, led by healthy contribution from all segments,” wrote analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.  In the September quarter, the lender had reported 23 percent growth in its corporate loans and 25 percent expansion in retail loans.

In an interaction with analysts earlier this month, the bank’s management laid out its plans for faster business growth and reduction in costs by relying heavily on technology and digitization. The bank has multiple times pushed its digital heft through a super app that provides prospective and existing customers with a full stack of products of the ICICI Group as well as other financial companies.