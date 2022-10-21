ICICI Bank Q2 Preview | Net profit to jump 34%, margins to improve

ICICI Bank Ltd is expected to report yet another strong quarter in terms of profitability as the lender’s efforts to gain greater share in the loan market is likely to reflect in its robust core operating performance.

According to the average of the estimates of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the private sector lender’s net profit is expected to jump 34 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7405 crore for the July-September quarter. This would be supported by a 20 percent jump in net interest income as loan book shows an expansion of 22-23 percent, as per the estimates.

A drop in provisions as asset quality metrics continue to improve would also support earnings growth. Non-interest income growth, however, is expected to be low as banks made huge gains in the year ago period.

Analysts have put the operating profit growth at a modest 12 percent, given that operating expenses could stay elevated.

ICICI Bank’s strongest point would be its broad based loan growth, analysts believe. Both corporate and retail loan book have shown healthy expansion in the previous quarters and the trend is likely to continue in Q2 as well. Notably, the bank has been aggressive in grabbing credit card customers and has had market share gains here. The bank has witnessed high double digit growth in its cards and unsecured personal loan segment for the past several quarters. Credit cards are a high-margin business and lucrative although the risk profile is higher than other retail loans.

“Better growth, including for mortgages and unsecured loans, should drive up margins, leading to healthy core profitability,” analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.

Asset quality

While the fast paced growth in unsecured retail may seem risky, analysts expect no asset quality mishaps here. In fact, the lender is expected to report an all-round improvement in most asset quality metrics yet again.

Analysts at Prabhudas Liladher expect gross bad loan ratio to fall well below 4 percent for July-September from 4.8 percent a year ago. Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect bad loan pile to shrink to 3.2 percent and slippages to moderate. ICICI Bank’s gross bad loan pile has consistently reduced in the past five quarters. Besides this, the bank’s high provisioning cushion of 80 percent should also give comfort to investors. The performance of small business loans would be in focus as incipient signs of stress have emerged during the three months ended September. That said, ICICI Bank won’t be an outlier as small business loans across banks have shown some increase in stress.

Margin boost

ICICI Bank is likely to show sequential improvement in net interest margins, perhaps more than peers. “Our math suggests that ICICI’s NIM could expand by as much as 25 basis points in Q2, which is indeed strong. But we are building in only 15 basis points as we believe the bank will use some of the margin gains in retail segments to acquire loan market share and fees in the wholesale and overseas segments,” analysts at Nuvama Research (formerly Edelweiss Securities) said in a note.

The bank has a high proportion of low cost current and savings account, the share of which in overall deposit was 45.8 percent in first quarter. Analysts believe that the bank’s strength in liabilities and benign cost of funds would support margins in the short-term.

