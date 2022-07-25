ICICI Bank Q1 FY23: Solid all-round show, re-rating to continue

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 800; M Cap: Rs 5,56,527 crore) has reported robust earnings for the first quarter of FY23. The second-largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 6,905 crore in Q1FY23 -- a growth of 50 percent over the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY22). Though operating expenses increased, profit growth was driven by market-leading loan growth, best-in-class margins, a healthy fee income and significantly lower credit costs/provisions even as the bank shored up contingency provisions during the quarter. Moreover,...