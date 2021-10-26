ICICI Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,385.44 crore, up 18.65% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,385.44 crore in September 2021 up 18.65% from Rs. 11281.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,049.36 crore in September 2021 up 44.39% from Rs. 4,882.33 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 11,124.92 crore in September 2021 up 12.12% from Rs. 9,922.66 crore in September 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.30 in September 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 841.70 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.40% returns over the last 6 months and 108.11% over the last 12 months.