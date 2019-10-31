ICICI Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,771.59 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,771.59 crore in September 2019 up 24.84% from Rs. 7827.3 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,131.19 crore in September 2019 down 6.1% from Rs. 1,204.62 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,363.31 crore in September 2019 up 29.38% from Rs. 6,464.05 crore in September 2018.

ICICI Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2018.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 471.15 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.62% returns over the last 6 months and 36.29% over the last 12 months.