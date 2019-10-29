ICICI Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,771.58 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,771.58 crore in September 2019 up 24.84% from Rs. 7827.3 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,685.14 crore in September 2019 up 122.9% from Rs. 1,204.62 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,332.73 crore in September 2019 up 28.91% from Rs. 6,464.05 crore in September 2018.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2018.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 469.55 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 34.39% over the last 12 months.