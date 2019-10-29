ICICI Bank Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 9,771.58 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|15,136.52
|14,431.69
|12,217.35
|(b) Income on Investment
|5,364.14
|5,126.04
|4,430.92
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|188.25
|208.17
|196.89
|(d) Others
|417.37
|599.97
|379.04
|Other Income
|16,287.94
|13,503.02
|14,690.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|11,334.69
|11,008.62
|9,396.90
|Employees Cost
|2,872.68
|2,668.30
|2,351.36
|Other Expenses
|14,854.10
|12,425.00
|13,702.51
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|8,332.73
|7,766.97
|6,464.05
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,725.79
|3,558.62
|4,185.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,606.94
|4,208.35
|2,278.94
|Tax
|4,053.00
|1,294.90
|678.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,553.94
|2,913.45
|1,600.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,553.94
|2,913.45
|1,600.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|-399.76
|-395.52
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1,131.19
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,685.14
|2,513.69
|1,204.62
|Equity Share Capital
|1,292.15
|1,290.73
|1,289.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|112,386.99
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|3.90
|--
|Diluted EPS
|1.72
|3.83
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|3.90
|--
|Diluted EPS
|1.72
|3.83
|--
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|47,438.15
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|11,384.36
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|0.07
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.02
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|0.01
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
