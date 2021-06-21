MARKET NEWS

ICICI Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,344.50 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,344.50 crore in March 2021 up 15.2% from Rs. 10715.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,886.16 crore in March 2021 up 290.48% from Rs. 1,251.32 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 9,932.90 crore in March 2021 up 15.83% from Rs. 8,575.68 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 630.40 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.48% returns over the last 6 months and 71.51% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills15,358.2614,761.8015,681.08
(b) Income on Investment5,555.625,793.885,237.73
(c) Int. on balances With RBI365.34523.19272.60
(d) Others1,020.361,135.01549.27
Other Income21,321.7118,240.5718,380.80
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,955.0810,412.0411,025.09
Employees Cost2,803.242,658.382,898.41
Other Expenses20,930.0717,125.7517,622.30
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies9,932.9010,258.288,575.68
Provisions And Contingencies2,922.572,700.996,598.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7,010.337,557.291,977.47
Tax1,679.391,338.21364.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,330.946,219.081,613.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,330.946,219.081,613.22
Minority Interest-444.78521.63-361.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,886.165,498.151,251.32
Equity Share Capital1,383.411,380.951,294.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves153,075.71147,679.51118,518.45
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.077.971.93
Diluted EPS6.937.841.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.077.971.93
Diluted EPS6.937.841.90
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results
first published: Jun 21, 2021 08:00 pm

