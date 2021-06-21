ICICI Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,344.50 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 12,344.50 crore in March 2021 up 15.2% from Rs. 10715.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,886.16 crore in March 2021 up 290.48% from Rs. 1,251.32 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 9,932.90 crore in March 2021 up 15.83% from Rs. 8,575.68 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 630.40 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.48% returns over the last 6 months and 71.51% over the last 12 months.