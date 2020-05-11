App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,715.59 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICICI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,715.59 crore in March 2020 up 17.09% from Rs. 9151.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,975.12 crore in March 2020 up 68.76% from Rs. 1,170.36 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,542.42 crore in March 2020 up 15.12% from Rs. 7,420.41 crore in March 2019.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2019.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 336.75 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.20% returns over the last 6 months and -11.89% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills15,681.0815,679.0213,723.16
(b) Income on Investment5,237.735,243.294,631.58
(c) Int. on balances With RBI272.60238.39275.75
(d) Others549.27462.24873.24
Other Income18,347.5416,748.0117,280.52
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended11,025.0911,297.1210,352.05
Employees Cost2,898.412,717.362,520.61
Other Expenses17,622.3015,459.7516,491.18
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies8,542.428,896.727,420.41
Provisions And Contingencies6,598.212,131.445,739.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,944.216,765.281,680.69
Tax364.251,651.00153.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,579.965,114.281,527.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,579.965,114.281,527.47
Minority Interest361.90-444.18-357.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates33.26----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,975.124,670.101,170.36
Equity Share Capital1,294.761,294.081,289.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--117,867.53--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.937.221.82
Diluted EPS1.907.091.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.937.221.82
Diluted EPS1.907.091.79
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA43,842.21----
ii) Net NPA10,783.73----
i) % of Gross NPA0.06----
ii) % of Net NPA0.02----
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 11, 2020 08:44 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Bank #Results

