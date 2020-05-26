ICICI Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,715.59 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 10,715.59 crore in March 2020 up 17.09% from Rs. 9151.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,251.32 crore in March 2020 up 6.92% from Rs. 1,170.36 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 8,575.68 crore in March 2020 up 15.57% from Rs. 7,420.41 crore in March 2019.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2019.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 291.05 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.42% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.