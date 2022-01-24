ICICI Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,941.88 crore, up 18.13% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 13,941.88 crore in December 2021 up 18.13% from Rs. 11801.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,536.55 crore in December 2021 up 18.89% from Rs. 5,498.15 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 11,151.64 crore in December 2021 up 8.71% from Rs. 10,258.28 crore in December 2020.

ICICI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 9.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.97 in December 2020.

ICICI Bank shares closed at 804.50 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.65% returns over the last 6 months and 45.56% over the last 12 months.