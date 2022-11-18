English
    ICE Make Refrig Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.27 crore, up 41.21% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICE Make Refrigeration are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.27 crore in September 2022 up 41.21% from Rs. 46.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2022 up 224.45% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 149.35% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

    ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2021.

    ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 292.35 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 186.34% returns over the last 6 months and 355.73% over the last 12 months.

    ICE Make Refrigeration
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.2763.3046.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.2763.3046.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.3543.1533.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.293.020.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.243.352.98
    Depreciation0.790.760.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.108.696.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.514.342.19
    Other Income0.320.160.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.844.502.37
    Interest0.170.290.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.674.211.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.674.211.98
    Tax1.841.070.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.833.141.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.833.141.49
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.061.990.95
    Diluted EPS3.061.990.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.061.990.95
    Diluted EPS3.061.990.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

