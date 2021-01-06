MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICE Make Refrig Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

January 06, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICE Make Refrigeration are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore in September 2020 up 19.03% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020 up 781.97% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2020 up 234.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2019.

Close

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 102.50 on January 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 192.02% returns over the last 6 months and 88.07% over the last 12 months.

ICE Make Refrigeration
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations29.8816.94
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations29.8816.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials19.1612.03
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.850.33
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost2.511.78
Depreciation0.850.85
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses3.932.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.58-0.78
Other Income0.180.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.76-0.61
Interest0.440.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.32-0.98
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax2.32-0.98
Tax0.41-0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.91-0.95
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.91-0.95
Equity Share Capital15.6715.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.22-0.61
Diluted EPS1.22-0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.22-0.60
Diluted EPS1.22-0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ICE Make Refrig #ICE Make Refrigeration #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jan 6, 2021 03:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.