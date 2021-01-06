ICE Make Refrig Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.88 crore in September 2020 up 19.03% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2020 up 781.97% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2020 up 234.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2019.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 102.50 on January 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 192.02% returns over the last 6 months and 88.07% over the last 12 months.