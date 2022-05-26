ICE Make Refrig Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.97 crore, up 43.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.97 crore in March 2022 up 43.96% from Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2022 up 91.55% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2022 up 65.15% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2021.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2021.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 104.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.31% returns over the last 6 months and 32.26% over the last 12 months.