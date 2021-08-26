ICE Make Refrig Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.62 crore, up 86.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.62 crore in June 2021 up 86.69% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 44.33% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 73.65 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 39.09% over the last 12 months.