ICE Make Refrig Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore, up 45.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore in December 2021 up 45.44% from Rs. 32.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 up 167.38% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021 up 29.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2020.

ICE Make Refrig EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

ICE Make Refrig shares closed at 79.00 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.